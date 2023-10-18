Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Ames National stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Ames National has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 408,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ames National by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ames National by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 245.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

