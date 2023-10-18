Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Drops By 7.8%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATN International Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. ATN International has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.35.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.33%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

