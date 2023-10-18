Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Drops By 7.8%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
ATN International Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. ATN International has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.35.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
ATN International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.33%.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.
