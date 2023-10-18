AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

AtriCure Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $193,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

