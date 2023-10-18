Electroneum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $716,176.49 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.92 million and $716,176.49 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005332 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,956,912,285 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.