Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.46

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.46 and last traded at $163.41, with a volume of 154064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

