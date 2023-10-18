Safe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.19 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00012541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $74.19 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00142506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00042740 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.01484817 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

