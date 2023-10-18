Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.24 billion and $124.22 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00032159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,190,173 coins and its circulating supply is 354,813,993 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

