WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $137.72 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00218637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00013755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.