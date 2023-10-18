Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Rises By 8.4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Astra Space by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astra Space by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Price Performance

Shares of ASTR opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Astra Space has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.80). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

