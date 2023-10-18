FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

FSCO stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,817,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 718,473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 42.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 302,112 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 197.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 31.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 457,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

