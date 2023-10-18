Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

