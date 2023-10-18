Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$136.14 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.