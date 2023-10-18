Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Choice Properties REIT Price Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$330.33 million for the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
