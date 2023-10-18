Tristel plc (TSTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.88 on December 22nd

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 391.44 ($4.78) on Wednesday. Tristel has a 52 week low of GBX 272 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.71. The company has a market capitalization of £185.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,714.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76.

Insider Activity at Tristel

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 100 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.28), for a total transaction of £350 ($427.51). 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Read More

