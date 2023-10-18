Short Interest in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Grows By 7.7%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 95.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 120,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $2,795,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

