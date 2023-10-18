Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Sunday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Price Performance

About Acorn Capital Investment Fund

(Get Free Report)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.