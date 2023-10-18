Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Honda Motor in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

HMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.