B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.05.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
