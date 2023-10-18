B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

