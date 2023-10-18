B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

B. Riley Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RILYL opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

