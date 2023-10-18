Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $9.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.43. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

