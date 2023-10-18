FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Issued By Zacks Research

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Telephone and Data Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.06%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

