Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expands By 8.4%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Aqua Metals Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.31. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQMS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.
