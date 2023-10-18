Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expands By 8.4%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.31. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 205.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,772,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 127,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQMS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aqua Metals

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the business of applying a commercialized clean water-based recycling technology to develop recycling solutions for lead and lithium-ion batteries in the United States. Its AquaRefining technology, a recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover metals and materials from spent batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.