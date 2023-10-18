Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The firm has a market cap of C$902.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.27.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.05). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of C$155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 1.2496626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SGY

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.