Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

APRE stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

