Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Releases Earnings Results

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance
Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
About Intellipharmaceutics International
