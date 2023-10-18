RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 464.64% and a negative net margin of 1,864.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain Trading Down 15.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKFL opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.