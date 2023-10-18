RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 464.64% and a negative net margin of 1,864.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
RocketFuel Blockchain Trading Down 15.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKFL opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile
