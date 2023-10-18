Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.