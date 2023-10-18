The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $309.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.21 and its 200-day moving average is $329.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $301.87 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

