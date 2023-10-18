Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,146 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

