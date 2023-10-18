Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.46 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.