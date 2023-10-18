KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,141 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.