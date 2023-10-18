Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after buying an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

NUE opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

