First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

