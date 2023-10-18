Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October by 14,166.7% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF October stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $438.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

