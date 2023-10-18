KBC Group NV Buys 39,275 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

