Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

