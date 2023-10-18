Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,960.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7 %

KJAN stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

