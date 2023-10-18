Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,751 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 42,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

