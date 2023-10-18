SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLU. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 78,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 284.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $130.61 and a 12-month high of $155.01. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.