Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $379,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 651,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

