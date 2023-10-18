Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,978.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,098.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,848.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,750.48 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

