Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Ventas Trading Up 0.1 %

VTR opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.