Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $924.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.