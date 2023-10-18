Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

