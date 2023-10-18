Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 15.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DDM opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $341.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31.

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

