Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU opened at $538.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

