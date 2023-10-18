The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 3.1 %

THG opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $148.78. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -124.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.