Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

