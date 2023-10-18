BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKU

BankUnited Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.