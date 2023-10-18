Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $57.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

